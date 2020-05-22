National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not. MORE FACT OR FICTION: Games will be OK with no fans



1. There will be college football this fall.

Farrell’s take: FACT. When you see all the sports being eliminated at smaller to mid-level schools already and an estimated $4 billion in losses projected if there is no 2020 college football season you have to think there will be one this fall regardless of the COVID-19 situation. It could be without fans or with less fans or could be delayed or started early — who knows? But canceling or postponing until the spring will kill so many colleges this really isn’t an option. One season lost will set some programs athletic departments back permanently. Gorney’s take: FACT. I’m growing more confident there will be a college football season. More schools are talking about bringing back students in some capacity and I’m a big believer that college athletes are safer on campus, surrounded by world-class medical staff, instead of doing God knows what back at home. With some schools talking about getting on campus earlier and then being out by Thanksgiving, my bet is that there will be a season. There will be fits and starts and major logistical issues to work out, but I believe it’s going to happen.

2. Vols have become dangerous in North Carolina

Farrell’s take: FACT. Watch out North Carolina and Clemson and other schools who have recruited North Carolina well recently. Tennessee is charging in the state of North Carolina. With the addition of Kaemen Marley, the Vols have four commitments from the state of North Carolina in this class and a couple of cycles ago they landed three led by Quavarus Crouch. Jeremy Pruitt is hitting so many states and hurting a lot of programs with his out-of-state recruiting. Gorney’s take: FICTION. It appears on the surface that Tennessee is dipping into North Carolina for lots of top players, but let’s dig a little deeper and it’s just not the case - yet. Yes, the Vols have four commitments from that state but they also have 23 in total, almost their entire recruiting class wrapped up. Only one of the top-five players in North Carolina is committed to Tennessee as North Carolina has nine pledges from the top 16. If Tennessee can get the state’s top player, four-star defensive tackle Payton Page, then that’s a different ballgame. The Vols, Tar Heels and Clemson are all involved there. Tennessee is doing a good job in North Carolina but dangerous? Not yet.

3. Miami has the best 1-2 defensive punch in the nation in Greg Rousseau and Quincy Roche.

