CaliforniaPreps - Fact or Fiction: CJ Stroud will win Ohio State QB job hands down

1. CJ Stroud will win the Ohio State QB job hands down.

C.J. Stroud (USA Today)

FARRELL'S TAKE: FACT

While the folks at The Horseshoe Lounge over at Buckeyegrove.com feel that Stroud is the favorite. They are hearing great things about incoming freshman Kyle McCord already, and the “hands down” part gives them pause. But as impressive as McCord is I think Stroud has the edge over classmate Jack Miller and the freshman because of his ability to move and his knowledge of the system.

*****

2. Ed Orgeron can compete for the SEC West with new coaches.

Ed Orgeron (AP Images)

FARRELL'S TAKE: FICTION

Not yet at least, although Jimmy Smith at TigerDetails.com feels it could happen because no one expected it the first time when Joe Burrow broke out under offensive coordinator Joe Brady in 2019. While I don’t think Myles Brennan is Burrow you just don’t know, and there is a ton of young talent. But with Alabama set to reload and Texas A&M as loaded as it is on defense, I can’t predict an SEC West challenge from LSU next season.

*****

3. McKenzie Milton is the most important new QB transfer to watch.

McKenzie Milton (AP Images)

FARRELL'S TAKE: FACT