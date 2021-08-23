Fact or Fiction: CJ Stroud will toss 40 TD passes in 2021

In today’s Fact or Fiction, national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

Farrell says: FICTION . I’m not getting into the vaccination debate here but I have seen some scathing articles about Auburn 's new head coach and his approach to COVID-19. Now that he’s tested positive and won’t reveal whether he’s been vaccinated he’s being attacked at all angles. But this won’t affect the football team. Harsin is the kick in the pants this program needs and while the Tigers don’t have the talent to compete in the SEC West this season, they will make key offensive progress which fans will love after years of frustration in that department. From all I’ve heard, the team believes in its new coach and is shutting out the negative chatter.

Farrell says: FACT. The Wolverines head into the season with as many question marks as any team in the conference. Games at Wisconsin, at Penn State and versus Ohio State will more than likely be losses, and Michigan's Week 2 matchup with Washington is one of the more intriguing non-conference matchups for any Big Ten program.

The Wolverines get upstart Indiana at home, as well as Northwestern (which can never be counted out at this point under Pat Fitzgerald), and things could get dicey at Maryland if Michigan hasn't settled its QB situation. Ultimately, I see an 8-4 record this year led by the Wolverines' solid defense.