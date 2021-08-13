Fact or Fiction: CJ Stroud will be the man at Ohio State

1. CJ Stroud will be the man at Ohio State.

CJ Stroud (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. I believe Stroud won the job in the spring, but Ryan Day wanted to keep the QB competition open so he doesn’t lose anyone (especially Kyle McCord), but early returns out of Columbus are that Stroud is the man. And he could put up monster numbers, which would be interesting because he’s two years from NFL eligibility and a guy named Quinn Ewers is on campus. An embarrassment of riches for the Buckeyes, as usual.

*****

2. The best QB battle out there is at Texas A&M.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Cameron Rising vs. Charlie Brewer is intriguing at Utah, but to me with Myles Brennan injured at LSU and CJ Stroud emerging at Ohio State it comes down to the Aggies' battle between Haynes King and Zach Calzada. And I don’t really know who’s going to win the job. Both bring different skills to the table, and I like King’s ability to extend the play a bit better but Calzada is smooth in the pocket. Jimbo Fisher could have a two-QB approach early this season as the defense allows the Aggies to figure out which signal caller is better.

*****

3. Arik Gilbert will surpass 1,000 yards this season at Georgia.

Arik Gilbert (USA Today)