Fact or Fiction: Caleb Williams will still pick USC

In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.



1. Joe Burrow would still be a star today without the transfer portal.

Joe Burrow (USA Today Sports Images)

FICTION. Think about it. Joe Burrow became immediately eligible at LSU just as the trend of “waivers” being approved began and without that he would have either stayed at Ohio State or missed a year of on-field development. And I think it’s safe to say he would not have been as amazing as he was in 2019, he wouldn’t have won the Heisman Trophy and national title and been picked No. 1 overall and Cincinnati would not be in the AFC title game. Players have been allowed to transfer forever — I mean Roger Staubach did it — but the ability to play right away and learn a system on the field has changed the game. And it changed Burrow from a backup to Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State to the superstar we see now.

*****

2. Caleb Williams will still pick USC.

Caleb Williams (USA Today Sports Images)

FACT. Now it’s down to LSU and USC it seems after talks of Georgia and then discussions of heading back to Oklahoma died down. And it’s kind of fitting as it came down to LSU vs. Lincoln Riley out of high school. Brian Kelly is at LSU now and Joe Brady, who Williams liked a lot, is not so it still seems like the fit is at USC. But what’s taking so long? If NIL is in play then Los Angeles has the edge over Baton Rouge but there’s something about USC he isn’t sold on yet. But he will be.

*****

3. Jermaine Burton will have a similar impact at Alabama that Jameson Williams did.

Jermaine Burton (USA Today Sports Images)