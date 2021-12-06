Fact or Fiction: Bryce Young wrapped up the Heisman

In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. Bryce Young wrapped up the Heisman with his performance against Georgia.

Bryce Young (USA Today Sports Images)

Farrell's Take: FACT. No one else needs to go to New York, just give it to Bryce Young now as the Alabama quarterback's numbers are on par with previous winners such as Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield. He’s thrown 43 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Enough said.

*****

2. Notre Dame-Oklahoma State is the most exciting non-playoff matchup.

Lane Kiffin (USA Today Sports Images)

Farrell's Take: FICTION. It’s a nice matchup, but when it comes to New Year's Six Bowls I’m excited about Ole Miss vs. Baylor. Lane Kiffin and Dave Aranda have aggressive coaching styles and many people haven’t seen how truly good both teams can be. Baylor is underrated defensively and Ole Miss has one of the best offenses you’ll see this season. It’s an intriguing matchup and more exciting than what I think could be a snoozer between the Irish and Cowboys.

*****

3. Alabama could struggle without WR John Metchie.

John Metchie (8) (USA Today Sports Images)