Fact or Fiction: Bryce Young will win the Heisman next season

1. Defensive coaches are now the priority for head coaching searches.

Brent Venables (USA Today Sports Images)

Farrell's Take: FICTION. This is just an anomaly, folks. Coaches such as Brent Venables, Dan Lanning, Brent Pry, Joey McGuire and Marcus Freeman will always be hot commodities and it seems we’ve had more defensive hires this coaching carousel than before but one year does not make a trend. Offense is still the way to win in college football and next year and beyond we will see more and more offensive coaches get their chances.

2. Bryce Young will win the Heisman next season.

Bryce Young (USA Today Sports Images)

Farrell's Take: FACT. Why not? Bryce Young is the quarterback for the biggest brand in college football and the best coach we’ve ever seen. And this was his learning curve season. With another year before Young can turn pro, it’s almost unfair to everyone else for the race next season. Of course we’ve seen the rise and fall of Heisman candidates before but this isn’t a Spencer Rattler situation. Young will win it again, with perhaps CJ Stroud representing his biggest competition or his own teammate in Will Anderson.

3. Manny Diaz will succeed at Penn State.

Manny Diaz (USA Today Sports Images)