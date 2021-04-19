CaliforniaPreps - Fact or Fiction: Bryce Young is in the Heisman conversation

In today’s Fact or Fiction, Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. Alabama QB Bryce Young entered the Heisman talk with his spring performance.

Bryce Young (Getty Images)

FACT. Bryce Young has impressed this spring and emerged as the clear No. 1 in Alabama to me. The quarterback of a national championship contender such as Alabama will instantly be in the Heisman discussion after the seasons Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have had there. BamaInsider.com writer Tony Tsoukalas agrees with me that there is no way to keep Young off the Heisman favorites list as the starting quarterback of such a dominant program.

2. Ohio State has the best young talent in the country.

Kyle McCord (Getty Images)

FACT. As usual, Twitter is a popularity contest and the fans with the most votes win so my Twitter poll about this should have been much more No than Yes. However, it’s pretty even out there which shows the respect the country has for the talent of Ryan Day’s team. And with freshmen like Kyle McCord, Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Jack Sawyer and others impressing this spring the Buckeyes are just loaded for more playoff runs.

3. Arkansas will build on last year’s surprising success.

Sam Pittman (Getty Images)