Fact or Fiction: Adrian Martinez would be a great fit at UCLA

1. Adrian Martinez would be a great fit at UCLA.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Martinez has struggled at Nebraska, but his skillset is perfect for what Bruins coach Chip Kelly wants to do on offense. Martinez – who has entered the transfer portal – is mobile, he can get the ball out fast and he’d be excellent in a consistent high-tempo offense. The question is this: Could he win the job or would he better off stepping down to a Group of Five program at a Fresno State or someplace else?

2. Brent Venables should be the choice at Oklahoma.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Go with what you know, and while Dan Lanning has done a great job as defensive coordinator at Georgia, Venables deserves his chance and knows the OU landscape well. If the Sooners are going to go in a defensive coach direction – which personally I wouldn’t do with their amazing offensive reputation – Venables should be the guy. I’m not sure how successful he’ll be, but he should be the choice if they focus on that side of the ball.

3. Brian Kelly will get to the playoff before Lincoln Riley.

