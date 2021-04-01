CaliforniaPreps - Fact or Fiction: A.J. Duffy's delay is bad news for Arizona State

National recruiting director Adam Gorney along with Jake Reuse f rom UGASports.com , Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com and Mike Singer from BlueAndGold.com tackle three topics in recruiting and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

Gorney’s take: FACT. I still think Arizona State is the leader. But A.J. Duffy just visited ASU for its spring game over the weekend and was supposed to commit on Wednesday and has decided to hold off. That has to be a little worrisome for the Sun Devils especially since the idea is for the four-star quarterback to take trips to Michigan State and Florida State again before making his decision. I still think Duffy ends up picking Arizona State, but he’s legitimately torn among these three schools and that is bad news for the program especially since it just had him on campus again last weekend and didn’t land his pledge yet.

Rabino’s take: FICTION. Recruiting is often an exercise in patience, and Duffy's recruitment is a prime example of that. As I continue to keep tabs about his status, I still come away with a sentiment that ASU is in a great position to land him. So the delay in his decision really comes down to him wanting to be as comfortable as possible and there is no reason for the Sun Devils not to give him as much time as he needs to make up his mind.

I'm certainly not oblivious to the fact that Florida State and Michigan State are formidable opponents in these recruiting sweepstakes, but at the same time, ASU has been pursuing Duffy for the longest compared to those two schools and other suitors. His comfort level with the program hasn't taken a back seat to any other school in pursuit.

Whether ASU QB Jayden Daniels does declare for the NFL Draft following this upcoming season or stays in Tempe during Duffy's freshman year, I still believe that he should have a well-paved path to be a starter at Arizona State sooner rather than later.

All in all, I don't see any reason at this point to change my forecast of Duffy committing to Arizona State.