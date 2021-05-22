Eleven standouts punch their ticket to Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. -- Talent from all across the West Coast and more made their way to the Los Angeles area for the West Coast Rivals Combine stop on Saturday.

California, Utah, Arizona, Virginia, Texas and Nevada were just some of the states represented as 11 players earned invitations to the final Rivals Camp Series stop of 2021 at JSerra Catholic High School, which will take place on Sunday.

These 11 top performers succeeded in earning an invitation to Sunday’s camp.