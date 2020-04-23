News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-23 11:14:37 -0500') }} football Edit

DL Victory Vaka has top five, still listening to others

Victory Vaka
Victory Vaka
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Victory Vaka has a top five of Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Oregon and Texas A&M but the four-star defensive tackle is still going to listen to other programs.And he wants coaches to know it.“...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}