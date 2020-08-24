Decision could be coming for OL Mason Randolph
Mason Randolph thinks a commitment could be coming soon.The three-star offensive lineman from Yorba Linda, Calif., is hoping he can have a decision made soon - possibly within the coming days - so ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news