DE Kaleb Elarms-Orr lays out next steps toward pledge
Kaleb Elarms-Orr has narrowed his list to seven schools - and the next step for the three-star defensive end could be a commitment.But it still might not come for a few months for the Hayward (Cali...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news