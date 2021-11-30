Crazy 48 hours leads five-star QB Malachi Nelson to USC
For Malachi Nelson, it was an easy decision.The 2023 five-star quarterback from Los Alamitos, Calif., backed off his pledge from Oklahoma shortly after coach Lincoln Riley left for USC Sunday morni...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news