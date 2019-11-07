Couple more visits planned for four-star WR Gary Bryant
Gary Bryant has always dreamed of playing in the All-American Bowl.On Wednesday, it became a reality as the four-star receiver from Corona (Calif.) Centennial was presented with his jersey during a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news