Comparing top 2022 prospects to college, NFL stars: Nos. 31-40

Comparisons are an inevitable part of college football recruiting. In this week’s series, National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney breaks down each of the top 50 players in the 2022 class and National Columnist Mike Farrell provides a current college or NFL player that would be a great comparison.



40. Conner Weigman

Gorney's analysis: At the Elite 11, Weigman started slowly but as the event carried on he became one of the better quarterbacks there. He showed a confidence and competitive streak that should be perfect for Texas A&M and he definitely backed up his ranking as one of the best QBs in the country. On film, Weigman can sling it, he can throw on the run, he has dual-threat capabilities and he plays with a little gunslinger mentality where he’s not afraid to take some measured chances. Farrell's comparison: Johnny Manziel. I have to. I don’t want to, but I have to. The way he improvises reminds me of the Aggies' Heisman winner and former Cleveland Brown.

*****

39. Khamauri Rogers

Gorney's analysis: The Miami commit does everything a cornerback does well as he plays on an island, runs with receivers, has great vision and is super athletic. But what stands out most are his ball skills. When the ball is in the air, Rogers usually comes down with it. He wins 50-50 balls, he shows off great hands and timing, and at the high school level he’s shown to do it on offense and defense. Ole Miss and others are still trying to get him but Rogers sounds solid with the Hurricanes. Farrell's comparison: Cole Luke. Luke was a skinny corner who added weight and got better the thicker he got. Rogers has similar hands and ball skills as the former Notre Dame standout and current Washington Football Team defender.

*****

38. Raleek Brown

Gorney's analysis: Brown is dynamic and so much fun to watch. He’s also a do-everything player who can run between the tackles, get to the edge and use his speed to run by defenders. He has incredible make-you-miss ability where he can stick his foot in the ground and fake out would-be tacklers, and the Oklahoma commit is also expected to be used in the passing game a lot. Brown is the type of player who cannot be defended in one-on-one situations and the offense’s focus should be to get the ball in his hands in any way possible. Farrell's comparison: Javian Hawkins. Hawkins is electric as a smaller back at Louisville and is hard to get a real hit on. Brown is the same way and has that home run ability.

*****

37. Sam McCall

Gorney's analysis: McCall covers like a cornerback, he has incredible range and length and his athleticism is off the charts. If McCall and five-star Travis Hunter stay committed to Florida State - which is expected - then the Seminoles’ secondary should be absolutely loaded for years to come with some of the best athletes in the 2022 class. McCall can run, he can cover, he covers ground incredibly well and he makes plays on the ball. There’s nothing not to like when it comes to his game. Farrell's comparison: Jaiden Lars-Woodbey. As a rangy defender, Lars-Woodbey was a five-star talent who will now finish his career at Boston College. McCall is a bit thicker but their style of play is similar.

*****

36. Shemar Stewart

Gorney's analysis: Stewart looks and plays like he’s already in college with a developed physique, long arms and he has the potential to dominate on every play at the high school level. The tricky part is that the high four-star does not do many national events so his resume isn’t as long as some other prospects. But when he shows up on a college campus or works out there then he’s clearly one of the more special prospects in the 2022 class. Farrell's comparison: Donell Harris. Stewart reminds of of Harris not only because of where they come from and the possibility they could play together at Texas A&M but they also have great frames and elite quickness off the edge.

*****

35. Xavier Nwankpa

Gorney's analysis: What makes Nwankpa so special is that he’s a smooth safety who can cover ground, cover receivers and make plays on the ball. He’s also a physical headhunter who wants to intimidate people all over the field. That mix is excellent to have and it’s why Ohio State, Iowa and many others are still pursuing him. There’s an argument to be made that he could be the best safety in the class because of that athletic ability and the physical nature in which he plays the position. Farrell's comparison: Landon Collins. Collins was a massive hitter at Alabama and is one of the biggest hitters in the NFL. One glimpse of Nwankpa’s film and you can see he’s a guided missile.

*****

34. Gabe Dindy

Gorney's analysis: Dindy is so aggressive off the edge, he can overpower offensive tackles, he uses his hands well, his motor is exceptional and he loves to get people on the ground. It’s just what he does and he’s done it for years. That’s why Oklahoma, the Florida programs and so many others are after him. He has the speed to come off the edge and he can work in the middle against interior linemen. Farrell's comparison: Korey Foreman. This is perhaps too recent a comparison but it was the first one that hit me when watching Dindy. He works well off of contact and he has great size out of high school like the future USC star.

*****

33. Kamari Wilson

Gorney's analysis: Here’s why Georgia and so many other programs have Wilson so high on their recruiting boards: He flies all over the field, controlled but with reckless abandon to make plays, he can cover, he can play and tackle in space, and he can come down into the box and knock people to the ground. Wilson plays hard all the time, he can run and cover, and the high four-star is physical with long arms. He’s a terrific defensive back in all ways. Farrell's comparison: Keanu Neal. Wilson is a big kid and a hitter like the former Gators star and current Dallas Cowboy. He is very good against the run.

*****

32. Jeadyn Lukus

Gorney's analysis: Lukus is a legit 6-foot-2 and that size definitely helps him play the corner spot where he can reach to tip or intercept passes, he is a smooth runner and he’s also physical at the line of scrimmage. He is always an arm’s length at worst from the receiver. The new Clemson commit also showed this summer that he’s a legitimate big-time athlete as he won the highest vertical leap event at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge. Lukus has an impressive build and could step on the field early for the Tigers. Farrell's comparison: Trayvon Mullen. Lukas is fast and smooth like the former Clemson star and current Las Vegas Raiders standout. He’s probably a bit faster but not as thick at the same stage.

*****

31. Caden Curry