CaliforniaPreps - Comparing top 2022 prospects to college, NFL stars: Nos. 21-30

No. 30 Raleek Brown

Overview: Oklahoma is considered a frontrunner for Brown, but Alabama, USC and many others remain involved early in his recruitment.

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Brown is undersized but it plays to his advantage as he’s crazy elusive, athletic and a phenomenal playmaker who can make defenders look like they’re stuck in tar. Comparison: Javian Hawkins, Louisville Farrell’s take: Brown is a bit smaller than most running backs, but he runs like Hawkins with great speed and elusiveness and he can catch the ball.

No. 29 Caleb Burton

Overview: Ohio State and Clemson are two top programs along with Oklahoma, and Texas could make things interesting now that 2022 five-star QB Quinn Ewers is committed.

Burton has great speed off the line of scrimmage to pressure cornerbacks, he’s a playmaker and he can stretch the field or take a short pass and make defenders miss. In his high school offense, the quarterback often just throws a 50/50 ball up to Burton and he usually comes down with it. Comparison: Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State Farrell’s take: Burton is a tremendous receiver with great hands who can make people miss but he also plays bigger than his size, like Wallace. He can be dynamic in the right offense.

No. 28 Gunner Stockton

Overview: Stockton committed to South Carolina over Georgia in August.

The high four-star prospect can load up and fire the ball into tight windows and he’s a surprisingly good athlete. He's a big QB, but he can still move around and make defenders miss. Sometimes, Stockton gets happy feet in the pocket but he does a great job eluding the defense, keeping his eyes downfield and then making a play. He put up huge numbers against limited competition in his sophomore season, including more than 1,000 rushing yards. Comparison: Sam Ehlinger, Texas Farrell’s take: Ehlinger runs more than Stockton, and Stockton is more accomplished as a passer at the same stage, but the two have a similar build and can really hurt you either way.

No. 27 Tetairoa McMillan

Overview: Oregon, USC, Stanford and Notre Dame could be some schools McMillan is looking at early, but it’s really just the beginning of the recruiting process for him.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound receiver has tremendous length, speed, athletic ability, and tremendous hands. McMillan has a laid-back personality but on the field he can make plays and dominate even the best cornerbacks. Comparison: Tee Higgins, Clemson Farrell’s take: McMillan is a tall, angular receiver with excellent body control and great size and length. He also reminds me a lot of Kyle Prater, but Prater busted out at USC, so I’ll go with Higgins.

No. 26 Kevin Coleman

Overview: With nearly 30 offers, Coleman might leave the Midwest and play somewhere in the South. Pretty much every national power is after the St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary’s standout who has excellent top-end speed and who makes the toughest of catches look easy. In space, Coleman is outstanding and not many defenders can catch him, but what really stands out is how smooth Coleman is when cornerbacks are draped on him or he has to make what looks like an impossible catch.

Comparison: Tavon Austin, West Virginia Farrell’s take: Coleman is a tad taller and longer than Austin, but he’s as dominant in high school so far and makes a ton of big plays. Austin was one of the more dynamic players in recent Rivals history and Coleman is up there as well.

No. 25 Kamari Wilson

Overview: The in-state powers of Florida, Miami and Florida State - along with Alabama, Clemson and South Carolina - are some of the programs involved. Wilson is a fantastic playmaker who has great vision and instincts, he can come up and pick off a pass or lower the boom when needed. He also has elite speed to cover ground and then make a play on the ball or pop it out once the receiver catches it. Comparison: Keanu Neal, Florida Farrell’s take: Wilson has good size and lays the big hit now and again, so he reminds me a bit of Neal. He’s better in coverage naturally and not as big a hitter, but he could have the same success.

No. 24 Devon Campbell

Overview: Texas could have the edge in his recruitment, but Oklahoma is right there and LSU could become a bigger player as well.

Campbell is almost the best of both worlds along the offensive line. He has adequate size, if not height, to play offensive tackle and he plays with toughness and looks to put people on the ground. He also has the athleticism to get to the second level to block and the physical presence to move inside if needed. Comparison: Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame Farrell’s take: Campbell is an athletic tackle who has a high ceiling and plays with a mean streak. He’s more athletic than Eichenberg at the same stage, but they have similar qualities. Campbell can still add a couple inches.

No. 23 CJ Williams

Overview: Born in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the Crimson Tide will play a role in his recruitment, but Ohio State, USC, Clemson and many others are involved early.

Williams is a smooth route-runner who has added significant mass to his frame over the last year, and he should be one of many high-end receivers in Mater Dei’s offense for years to come. Comparison: Bru McCoy, USC Farrell’s take: McCoy hasn’t done anything at USC yet, but these guys are mirror images on offense. Williams is thick and huge and will be hard to handle physically.

No. 22 Erriyon Knighton

Overview: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee and others are involved with Knighton, who could be focusing on track this season.

Not only is Knighton fast, he recently set the national record in the 200-meter and his speed translates to the football field. If Knighton focuses on football over the long term - along with a stellar track career ahead - that level of speed could be nearly impossible to stop on the football field. Comparison: Devin Duvernay, Texas Farrell’s take: Knighton has apparently taken a break from football to focus on track. He has similar speed to Duvernay out of high school and a longer build. It would be a shame if he gave up on football because he could be very special.

No. 21 Dasan McCullough