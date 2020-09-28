CaliforniaPreps - Comparing top 2022 prospects to college and NFL stars: Nos. 41-50

The class of 2022 player rankings were recently released and it got us interested in comparing these stars of tomorrow to college and NFL standouts of today. We are breaking them down 10 at a time this week, starting today with Nos. 41-50.

No. 50 Gavin Wimsatt

Overview: Kentucky has intrigued Wimsatt early on but a recent offer from Notre Dame is going to play a role in his recruitment. Louisville, Michigan State and others are also involved with Wimsatt, who put up huge numbers both passing and rushing in his sophomore season and could be primed for more.

The four-star quarterback and Kentucky’s No. 1 prospect in the 2022 class has a smooth delivery and a strong arm and then he’s a major running threat, too. Those dual-threat capabilities make him special and dangerous on the field. Comparison: Jayden Daniels, Arizona State Farrell’s take: Wimsatt is more filled out than Daniels was at the same stage, but they both have a smooth delivery and can extend the play. There is also a maturity about their game at a young age. Wimsatt is more of a runner at this point of his career than Daniels.

*****

No. 49 David Bailey

Overview: USC and Washington are showing the most early interest in Bailey but he’s a quiet prospect who’s taking his time with the recruiting process especially since he couldn’t take visits this offseason.

On the field, Bailey is a terror coming off the edge as a hybrid linebacker/defensive end, he’s excellent in space and his length cannot be taught. The four-star was excellent at Rivals Camp Series event in Los Angeles this offseason and he was fantastic in Mater Dei’s loaded defense as a sophomore. Comparison: Shaka Toney, Penn State Farrell’s take: Bailey is raw but very athletic and has a chance to develop into a pass rusher like Toney down the line. With his long frame, he could be a hybrid at the next level.

*****

No. 48 Gunner Givens

Overview: Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and LSU could be teams to watch for Givens but he remains wide open this early in his recruitment.

A former tight end who’s grown into an offensive tackle, that athleticism and ability to move well will only help as he continues to develop at the position. Sometimes, Givens needs to learn blocking is more than just taking people and throwing them on the ground, but that physical nature will bode well. In terms of high ceilings at the position, Givens is up there because he’s just tapping into his potential. Comparison: Cyrus Kouandjio, Alabama Farrell’s take: Givens is a superior athlete at the tackle position and could play end on defense. He looks like an athletic tight end despite his huge frame. Kouandjio was very similar in athleticism at the same stage although more polished.

*****

No. 47 Joe Brunner

Overview: Wisconsin has to be considered a top team in Brunner’s recruitment but watch out for Notre Dame as well. Brunner is up to 285 pounds but he’s still not just this massive offensive lineman who only relies on overpowering everybody. He can get to the second level and block, he’s athletic, and he has good feet. It would be no surprise if he’s well over 300 pounds by the time he gets to college and he should carry that weight very well. Comparison: Dorian Johnson, Pitt Farrell’s take: Brunner has a great frame to fill out and excellent footwork so he reminds me a bit of Johnson, who was as smooth as they get out of high school and the only player I remember giving Jadeveon Clowney any trouble.

*****

No. 46 Jeremiah Alexander

Overview: The state of Alabama’s top player in the 2022 class is already committed to the Crimson Tide and he should fit that defense perfectly. Alexander is exactly what Alabama loves to use coming off the edge - an athletic, physical guy with length who can play in space or overpower offensive linemen to get in the backfield to cause havoc. At his size, Alexander should be able to add weight which should only make him more useful. Comparison: Jarvis Jones, Georgia Farrell’s take: Jones was an elite pass rusher before his injury issue at USC and then he became a star at Georgia for his ability to flatten around the edge and his burst to the quarterback. Alexander has that kind of potential.

*****

No. 45 Earnest Greene

Overview: Ohio State could be a team to watch for Greene, but USC, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and others remain in the race early.

Like Davis, Greene can dominate at offensive tackle in high school and might stay there in college, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him move inside either. That’s perfectly fine because he plays with toughness and a nasty side which should benefit him a ton. Comparison: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State Farrell’s take: Greene isn’t as good as Davis was at the same stage, but the similarities are there from frame to footwork and aggression. He has a chance to become one of the elite guards in college football.

*****

No. 44 Trevor Etienne

Overview: Etienne’s brother, Travis, is a star at Clemson and arguably the best running back in college football, so the Tigers could have a huge advantage in Etienne’s recruitment as well. But LSU and other SEC powers are going to come calling for the high four-star, who rushed for 31 touchdowns as a sophomore. Etienne is fast, elusive, mixes power when needed and finds ways to escape tacklers even as they surround him. Comparison: Keith Marshall, Georgia Farrell’s take: No, I’m not going to compare him to his brother because he’s not as shifty. He’s not as flat out fast as Marshall was, but Marshall was one of our bigger all-purpose backs in Rivals history and Trevor can do it all as well.

*****

No. 43 Gentry Williams

Overview: Oklahoma, USC, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma State and others remain in the mix early on as Williams has not narrowed down his list yet.

A high school quarterback and cornerback, Williams projects to the defensive side of the ball and since that’s where most teams put their best athletes that makes sense. He can run, he’s a playmaker and he’s somebody who is electric even when shutting down receivers - or throwing to them. Comparison: Russell Shepard, LSU Farrell’s take: OK, this might be a stretch because Shepard played wide receiver at the next level and Williams projects to be a cornerback, but both played the quarterback position in high school and are explosive.

*****

No. 42 Maalik Murphy

Overview: Murphy still has a long list of schools involved early on including Michigan, Ohio State, UCLA, Florida State, LSU and others.

There is probably not any quarterback who looks better when he walks onto the field than Murphy, who looks like a slimmed-down version of Cam Newton at the same stage. He throws a clean ball, he has great arm strength and he’s primarily a pocket passer who can see over the top of defenses and find open receivers. A big junior season could see his ranking and recruitment take off even more. Comparison: Cam Newton, Auburn Farrell’s take: Newton is high praise and Murphy isn’t as filled out as Newton was, but he’s not far off either. Both have big arms although Murphy doesn’t run with the same power. But he is more accurate at the same stage as a passer.

*****

No. 41 Khamauri Rogers