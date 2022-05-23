Commitment predictions for top 10 uncommitted 2023 QBs

Summer visits are taking shape and recruits are coming off the board all the time. Here is a recruiting breakdown of the top 10 uncommitted quarterbacks in 2023 as we start a two-week series looking at each position.

The No. 1 player in the 2023 class will have a busy June. Manning will visit Georgia from June 3-5, Alabama June 10-12 and finish out the month at Texas on June 17-19. LSU was also at his spring game and there has been some discussion about a trip to Florida but I’ve been told these three trips are the only ones being planned, which means it’s essentially a three-team race until Manning’s decision. Manning loves Athens and Georgia’s success, he has arguably the best relationship with Texas position coach AJ Milwee along with coach Steve Sarkisian, and Alabama’s dominance impresses him. It’s now basically down to only those three. Prediction: Texas

*****

It still feels like Notre Dame has a slight edge in Moore’s recruitment because of the academic aspect in South Bend plus his long-standing relationship with offensive coordinator/QB coach Tommy Rees. But others are coming on strong and not backing down. A recent visit to LSU definitely stands out since Moore knows coach Brian Kelly well from his time at Notre Dame plus playing in the SEC has become more of a draw. An Oregon visit went well but that still feels like a little bit of a long shot. Michigan had been trailing but the Wolverines are back in contention after Moore spent time in Ann Arbor with position coach Matt Weiss and it went really well as the two hit it off. Prediction: Notre Dame

*****

Alabama figures to be the far-and-away leader in Holstein’s recruitment but he has not committed yet which leaves room for speculation. The former Texas A&M commit is also looking at Florida and has a strong relationship with coach Billy Napier and his staff. Ohio State, Oregon and LSU continue to reach out and those programs are trying to stay involved but it would be very surprising at this point if the four-star from Zachary, La., doesn’t end up in this Crimson Tide recruiting class. Prediction: Alabama

*****

A commitment is coming up June 18 and the four-star quarterback from Northern California has LSU, Oregon, Florida, Ole Miss, Miami, Cal and Texas A&M as his final seven. This feels like a two-team race though with the Ducks leading the way and then Miami still very much intriguing because of his connection to coach Mario Cristobal. Oregon could be tough to overcome, though, as it looks like the Pac-12 power has the edge. Ole Miss also interests him and the others look like long shots, but there is still a while before he decides. Prediction: Oregon

*****

A top five of Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Stanford and Ohio State has emerged for the four-star quarterback but this should come down to the Gamecocks and the Cardinal. South Carolina has the edge right now as the Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood standout has met with both the football and baseball coaching staffs, has taken a serious approach to learning more about the Gamecocks and his official visit from June 10-12 could seal it. But Stanford looms large from both an academics and athletics standpoint and cannot be counted out yet. Prediction: South Carolina

*****

Kansas State looks to be in great shape for the four-star quarterback from Maize, Kan., and it could end there with a commitment to the Wildcats. Easy enough. But there could be many other things in motion right now and if Oregon strikes out on Jaden Rashada and Dante Moore then Johnson could become the top priority. That could make things very interesting. Notre Dame could be in a similar situation if Moore goes elsewhere and the Irish turn to Johnson. Pitt, Virginia and Washington are three others to watch. Prediction: Kansas State

*****

A bunch of Ivy League programs are pursuing the Madison (Miss.) Madison Central standout the hardest including Yale and Harvard. Then there is another group of schools including ULM, FAU, Memphis and Buffalo that have been in contact. Last season, Sutton threw for 1,653 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions and rushed for five more scores. Prediction: Harvard

*****

Thrown into the fire at Southlake (Texas) Carroll after Quinn Ewers decided to leave early for college, Anderson responded with a huge junior season where he threw for 3,036 yards with 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His recruitment has not taken off yet with offers from Bowling Green and Houston Baptist but plenty of programs are showing interest including Wyoming, San Diego State, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin and Texas State. Prediction: Bowling Green

*****

His birth name is Auburn Brock Glenn so after a recent offer from the Tigers, the SEC program is going to be seriously considered. The Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School standout has a number of connections to the program. But others are definitely still in the running as Glenn is coming off a good visit to TCU and the Horned Frogs are now in the mix with Missouri and Mississippi State. Virginia has started to get involved in Glenn’s recruitment, too. Prediction: Auburn

*****