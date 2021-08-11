Commitment breakdown: USC lands five-star Kijani Wright
USC picked up its first commitment of the 2022 cycle on Wednesday afternoon, when five-star power forward Kijani Wright made the call for the Trojans. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what the Pac 12 powerhouse is getting as well as what it means for the big picture of USC hoops.
WHAT USC IS GETTING
In an era full of big men that prefer to play on the perimeter and sometimes shy away from mixing it up under the glass, Wright stands as a sturdy exception. The 230-pound power forward is a bruiser that doesn’t mind being just that. The broad-shouldered Compton Magic star is the type of player that routinely does the work necessary to impact games even when he’s not scoring in bunches. Wight is an absolute load on the glass and finds his way to the free-throw line at a decent clip because of it. That said, he isn’t all rebounds and put-backs. Wright has a solid game in the high post and is developing a decent jumper, though he could stand to become more consistent in that regard. He moves relatively well for his massive size which makes him a weapon in ball-screen situations. He’ll find his ceiling as he develops a more versatile offensive game.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE TROJANS
Wright’s commitment is at least in part due to the Evan Mobley effect. The two aren’t jarringly similar players by any stretch, but developing a lottery-pick big is certainly a selling point for Andy Enfield when it comes to recruiting naturally gifted bangers looking to expand their skill sets and pursue a professional future. That mold fits Wright like a glove. Add in USC’s run into the Elite 8 last season and there’s potential for some serious recruiting momentum to build in University Park. Winning and developing high-level NBA talent are two of the most important factors on the trail, and Enfield seems to be checking those boxes in recent years. Mobley’s continued development in the NBA could toss more gas on what already seems like a hot-burning fire.
IN HIS WORDS
“I like how they have tradition there. I like how they play through their bigs first and let them kick to the guards. I like how they run their offense and it’s Cali you know, California has great weather and all. They are a great school.” -- Wright to Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw