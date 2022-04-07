Commitment breakdown: Skyy Clark chooses Illinois

Four-star guard Skyy Clark, who was one of the highest-ranked prospects left on the board in the class of 2022, has committed to Illinois. Clark joins fellow four-star prospects Ty Rodgers, Jayden Epps, and Sencire Harris as the fourth pledge in Illinois’ 2022 recruit class.

The 6’2” senior guard chose to play for Brad Underwood over other finalists which consisted of Maryland, Louisville, Tennessee, USC, and Washington.





WHAT ILLINOIS IS GETTING

Skyy Clark is a scoring point guard who is capable of putting the ball in the basket in a variety of ways. The Montverde guard has one of the most impressive handles in all of high school basketball and gets to his spots with consistency. Clark has a very dependable outside jumper with fluid mechanics and uses his craft ball handling to create space via different dribble moves. The four-star guard is also very effective as a pick and roll facilitator, and always seems to make the right reads in those situations. Clark projects as a very nice multi-year player and is someone who Brad Underwood can utilize in his system.



