Commitment breakdown: Jaylen Thompson to Stanford

Stanford added another member to its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday, when four-star wing Jaylen Thompson announced his intention to sign with the Cardinal. A 6-foot-6 athlete out of Southern California, Thompson joins similarly built forward Ryan Agarwal in the fold. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what head coach Jerod Haase is getting in Thompson and what it means for the big picture. .





WHAT STANFORD IS GETTING:

Thompson comes with great length and has proven able to score on the inside and from the perimeter. He’s already a proven outside shooter that has shown impressive range. On the inside, the consistency isn’t there just yet. Still, the potential to become a reliable three-level scorer certainly is. As he adds muscle and refines his ball handling, he’ll become a better finisher at the rim. His length provides him with defensive versatility and the effort is certainly there on that end as well. Thompson has the upside of a player that could really come into his own in year two or year three in the Pac 12 as he learns to better use his physical gifts.