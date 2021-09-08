Commitment breakdown: Jaylen Thompson to Stanford
Stanford added another member to its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday, when four-star wing Jaylen Thompson announced his intention to sign with the Cardinal. A 6-foot-6 athlete out of Southern California, Thompson joins similarly built forward Ryan Agarwal in the fold. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what head coach Jerod Haase is getting in Thompson and what it means for the big picture. .
WHAT STANFORD IS GETTING:
Thompson comes with great length and has proven able to score on the inside and from the perimeter. He’s already a proven outside shooter that has shown impressive range. On the inside, the consistency isn’t there just yet. Still, the potential to become a reliable three-level scorer certainly is. As he adds muscle and refines his ball handling, he’ll become a better finisher at the rim. His length provides him with defensive versatility and the effort is certainly there on that end as well. Thompson has the upside of a player that could really come into his own in year two or year three in the Pac 12 as he learns to better use his physical gifts.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE CARDINALS
The addition of Thompson gives Stanford a pair of prospects ranked four-stars or higher for the third consecutive year. And while Thompson and Agarwal play similar positions at the high school level and are known as high-level outside shooters, their peripheral skills complement each other quite nicely. Both Agarwal and Thompson are capable on the glass as things stand now, but both could really come into their own as rebounders at the Pac 12 level as they add muscle. Thompson is the more consistent shooter of the two, while Agarwal is the better passer and ball handler. Thompson might have a slightly higher upside, if his skill set diversifies and eventually matches his physical tools.