Commitment breakdown: Duke adds Jared McCain to 2023 class
Duke continues to bully other programs on the recruiting trail and now has reached into California to snag the commitment of Jared McCain, the No. 6 player in the 2023 class. A shooting guard at California’s famed Corona Centennial High School, McCain chose the Blue Devils over Gonzaga and a long list of other elite options. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Duke is getting as well as what the news means for the future of the program.
WHAT DUKE IS GETTING
McCain had a breakout summer last year and left a massive mark on the 2021 Peach Jam. Since bursting onto the national radar playing for California’s Team Why Not in the Nike EYBL, the 6-foot-3 McCain has proven himself to be a true combo guard capable of impacting games in numerous ways. He averaged 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists at Peach Jam and seems to have refined his skill set even more in the months since. McCain isn’t the most imposing two guard in the class at just 6-foot-2, but his confident and consistent jumper from range allows him to keep defenders on their toes. He is also capable of taking guys off the dribble and he makes mostly wise decisions with the ball from a facilitation standpoint when he gets in the lane. McCain comes equipped with a big personality to match his big game and his the kind of player other prospects like to be around. He’ll need to get stronger and become a better defender, but his jumper, quickness and high IQ make him a high-upside bet.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BLUE DEVILS
With a historic 2022 class stuffed with five-star talent already signed and sealed, Duke’s 2023 class is taking shape in a hurry. Currently, the Blue Devils hold three commitments, but five-star guard Caleb Foster has been the subject of reclassification rumors for months. Should Foster decide to join the 2022 class, McCain provides the class with a little backcourt insurance. Should Foster stay in 2023, the two will make a formidable duo, as McCain’s jumper and on-court IQ will compliment Foster’s size, strength and ability to finish at the basket. McCain and committed forward Sean Stewart are also an intriguing pair, as both are gifted scorers that go about their business in different ways. Stewart gets the job done off the bounce and with his raw power under the glass.
IN HIS WORDS
“When I first got the FaceTime call from [Jon] Scheyer, I was actually nervous to even answer it. Hearing him say that I was offered was crazy. Just to be able to check that off my goal board was crazy.” – McCain to Rivals.com following his Duke offer in November