Commitment breakdown: Duke adds Jared McCain to 2023 class

Duke continues to bully other programs on the recruiting trail and now has reached into California to snag the commitment of Jared McCain, the No. 6 player in the 2023 class. A shooting guard at California’s famed Corona Centennial High School, McCain chose the Blue Devils over Gonzaga and a long list of other elite options. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Duke is getting as well as what the news means for the future of the program.

WHAT DUKE IS GETTING

McCain had a breakout summer last year and left a massive mark on the 2021 Peach Jam. Since bursting onto the national radar playing for California’s Team Why Not in the Nike EYBL, the 6-foot-3 McCain has proven himself to be a true combo guard capable of impacting games in numerous ways. He averaged 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists at Peach Jam and seems to have refined his skill set even more in the months since. McCain isn’t the most imposing two guard in the class at just 6-foot-2, but his confident and consistent jumper from range allows him to keep defenders on their toes. He is also capable of taking guys off the dribble and he makes mostly wise decisions with the ball from a facilitation standpoint when he gets in the lane. McCain comes equipped with a big personality to match his big game and his the kind of player other prospects like to be around. He’ll need to get stronger and become a better defender, but his jumper, quickness and high IQ make him a high-upside bet.