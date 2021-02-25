 CaliforniaPreps - Commit Fit: Which Pac-12 signees found the best situations?
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-25 09:25:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Commit Fit: Which Pac-12 signees found the best situations?

Sam Huard
Sam Huard (Rivals.com)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Recruiting Director
@rivalsmike

In another look at the 2021 college football recruiting cycle, I pick five signees at each position who are a great fit for the programs they chose. We continue today with the Pac-12.

*****

*****

QUARTERBACK

1.   Sam Huard, Washington 

2.  Ty Thompson, Oregon 

3. Jaxson Dart, USC

4. Peter Costelli, Utah 

5. Miller Moss, USC 

*****

RUNNING BACK

Ricky Parks
Ricky Parks (Rivals.com)

1. Ricky Parks, Utah 

2. Byron Cardwell, Oregon 

3. Brandon Campbell, USC 

4. Deshun Morrell, UCLA 

5. Damir Collins, Oregon State 

*****

WIDE RECEIVER

Troy Franklin
Troy Franklin (Rivals.com)

1. Troy Franklin, Oregon 

2. Kyron Ware-Hudson, USC

3. J. Michael Sturdivant, Cal 

4. C.J. Moore, Washington State 

5. Ari Patu, Stanford 

*****

Michael Trigg
Michael Trigg (Rivals.com)

TIGHT END

1. Michael Trigg, USC 

2. Moliki Matavao, Oregon 

3. Erik Olsen, Colorado 

4. Jermaine Terry, Cal 

5. Colby Powers, Arizona 

*****

Ezra Dotson-Oyetade
Ezra Dotson-Oyetade (Sam Spiegelman)

OFFENSIVE LINE

1. Kingsley Suamataia, Oregon 

2. Mason Murphy, USC 

3. Bram Walden, Oregon 

4. Jonah Miller, Oregon 

5. Ezra Dotson-Oyetade, Arizona State 

*****

DEFENSIVE LINE

Aaron Armitage
Aaron Armitage (Rivals.com)

1. Korey Foreman, USC 

2. Aaron Armitage, Stanford 

3. Kuao Peihopa, Washington 

4. Tiaoalii Savea, UCLA 

5. Keanu Williams, Oregon 

*****

Ethan Calvert
Ethan Calvert (Rivals.com)

LINEBACKER

1. Ethan Calvert, Utah 

2. Raesjon Davis, USC 

3. Keith Brown, Oregon 

4. Julien Simon, USC 

5. Jaydon Williams, Arizona State 

*****

Devin Kirkwood
Devin Kirkwood

DEFENSIVE BACK

1. Will Latu, Washington

2. Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon 

3. Isaiah Johnson, Arizona State 

4. Calen Bullock, USC 

5. Devin Kirkwood, UCLA 

