CaliforniaPreps - Commit Fit: Which Big 12 signees found best situations?

football
Commit Fit: Which Big 12 signees found best situations?
In another look at the 2021 college football recruiting cycle, I pick five signees at each position who are a great fit for the programs they chose. We finish today with the Big 12.
*****
*****
QUARTERBACK
1. Caleb Williams, Oklahoma
2. Behren Morton, Texas Tech
3. Jake Rubley, Kansas State
4. Kyron Drones, Baylor
5. Charles Wright, Texas
*****
RUNNING BACK
1.
Eli Sanders, Iowa State
2. Ahmonte Watkins, TCU
3. Jaylen Anderson, West Virginia
4. Cam'Ron Valdez, Texas Tech
5. Jonathon Brooks, Texas
*****
WIDE RECEIVER
1. Mario Williams, Oklahoma
2. Quaydarius Davis, Kansas
3. Kaden Prather, West Virginia
4. Billy Bowman, Oklahoma
5. Quincy Brown, TCU
*****
TIGHT END
1. Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
2. Gunnar Helm, Texas
3. Tyler Moore, Iowa State
4. Jasper Lott, TCU
5. Mason Tharp, Texas Tech
*****
OFFENSIVE LINE
1. Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
2. Savion Byrd, Oklahoma
3. Hayden Conner, Texas
4. Connor Heffernan, Baylor
5. Tyler Maro, Iowa State
*****
DEFENSIVE LINE
1.
Kelvin Gilliam, Oklahoma
2. Chris Murray, Kansas State
3. Aden Kelly, Oklahoma State
4. Brayden Wood, Kansas State
5. Hammond Russell IV, West Virginia
*****
LINEBACKER
1. Clayton Smith, Oklahoma
2. Derrick Harris, Texas
3. Nick Martin, Oklahoma State
4. Terrence Cooks, Texas
5. Landyn Watson, TCU
*****
DEFENSIVE BACK
1. JD Coffey, Texas
2. Latrell McCutchin, Oklahoma
3. Jamier Johnson, Texas
4. Malik Verdon, Iowa State
5. Tevin Williams, Baylor