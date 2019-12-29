La Verne, CA. – One of the top frontcourt prospects in the 2022 class, Kijani Wright has invested a good amount of time with his game which was reflected by a dominant showing at The Classic at Damien. A skilled and productive half-court weapon, Wright discussed his game, schools involved within his recruitment and the idea of the one-and-done rule being no longer. “I have just been staying in the gym, working on my shooting and staying low. I am just getting my wind back since I was sick so getting better conditioned,” Wright said. “I think that I am a really good passer. Whenever we have our other big in, I am really good out of the high-low, and also shooting. Just now, my shot was there so it is good to have that.” Arizona, Stanford, UCLA, USC and Vanderbilt are just a few of the schools involved early in his early recruitment, he told Rivals.com.

2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Arizona: “Arizona is awesome; they are a really good program. DT (Dalen Terry), I cannot wait for him to get there, but he better ball out over there, for sure.” Stanford: “I pride myself on my academics. I know that everyone says that but you can’t play basketball without academics so I am just trying to focus on that so I get to play basketball and get to see these schools.” UCLA: “He (Mick Cronin) is really into his guys. He is very vocal, I like that about him, and is more about getting his guys going. He is one of the best coaches at one of the best programs so I know that it would be nice to play for him.” USC: “USC is a really good program. Evan (Mobley) going there and then you have Isaiah (Mobley) there, so having them there, it is going to be a dynamic duo. They are going to be a powerhouse.”

WHAT'S NEXT?