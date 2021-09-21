Class of 2024: Top 100 Watchlist

It is time to release a watchlist of 100 top 2024 prospects as their sophomore seasons get underway and many have already established themselves as elite players across the country. Here is a position breakdown, with names listed alphabetically, of those that made the list:

QUARTERBACK (11 players)

Jadyn Davis

*****

RUNNING BACK (8 players)

Stacy Gage (Rivals.com)

*****

WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END (19 players)

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE (9 players)

Isendre Ahfua

*****

DEFENSIVE LINE (17 players)

David Stone (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

LINEBACKER (7 players)

Sammy Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Players: Sammy Brown, Adarius Hayes, Timajay Hayes, Kari Jackson, Demarcus Riddick, Elijah Rushing, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Overview: The numbers aren’t massive at linebacker so far in the 2024 class but the talent is definitely there. Brown leads the group and he has the look and playing style of the next big-time linebacker in the state of Georgia. Viliamu-Asa has been getting a lot of hype and attention early on and could be one of the next Polynesian hard-hitters from the West but he’s been sidelined this season with a knee injury. Rushing has the length and style to be an edge rusher or play in space.

*****

DEFENSIVE BACK (17 players)

*****

ATHLETE (12 players)