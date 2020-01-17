With the 2019 college football season officially in the books and the National Championship Trophy now in Baton Rouge with LSU, it’s time to take a look back at how the Class of 2019 five-star prospects performed in their first seasons on campus. Using data from the analytically focused Pro Football Focus, we take a look at each five-star and how they fared as true freshmen. Today, we focus on defensive players. Grading scale is from 1 to 100: Less than 50 = Backup 50-59 = Below-average starter 60-69 = Average starter 70-79 = Above-average starter 80-89 = Very good 90-100 = Elite

PFF Grade: 91.7 Notes: The No. 1 overall prospect in the Rivals rankings for the class of 2019, Stingley more than lived up to his billing. He started every game for the Tigers on their run to the national championship and allowed just 36 catches on 94 targets on the season. He also had six interceptions and 15 pass breakups. Stingley finished with the best overall coverage grade of any corner in the country. Farrell’s take: We had Stingley at No 1 overall for a reason and, as the first cornerback to ever finish on top in Rivals.com history, I expected a lot from him. He exceeded my already high expectations and made a case for himself as the best corner in college football. What he did as a freshman is amazing.

PFF Grade: 69.6 Notes: Smith didn’t start a game for Georgia this season but played in every contest and improved as the year went along. He played a total of 287 total snaps on the year, recording five sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. Smith has the potential to develop into an elite pass rusher going forward. Farrell’s take: Smith flashed signs of how special we think he can be as a freshman and the best is yet to come. He’s an elite pass rusher with a great motor and is excellent in pursuit and those are all things we saw in high school.

PFF Grade: N/A Notes: Alfano never suited up for the Tide and left the team early in the season. He announced plans to transfer to Colorado, where he will have to appeal to be eligible in the 2020 season. Farrell’s take: This was a surprise as we expected Alfano to make an immediate impact at Alabama. There will be less attention paid to him at Colorado but that may be just what he needs.

PFF Grade: 77.9 Notes: After an inconsistent start to the season, Thibodeaux blossomed into a star for Oregon down the stretch. He started five games for the Ducks, playing 481 total snaps and 10 sacks and 19 quarterback hurries. Thibodeaux’s three-sack performance in the Pac-12 title game should have Oregon’s coaches and fans excited for 2020. Farrell’s take: Thibodeaux was highly regarded for his first step and ability to get skinny around the edge as a pass rusher and he showed those things as a freshman. But he also played better against the run than expected and big things are clearly ahead for him.

PFF Grade: 65.6 Notes: Pickens played in 12 games for South Carolina in 2019, all as a reserve. He finished the year with 11 total tackles and one quarterback pressure. Pickens was used primarily on run downs, playing 224 total snaps, 127 those on running plays. Pickens got his feet wet in 2019 and will be expected to step into the starting lineup in 2020. Farrell’s take: Pickens is an elite talent and a player who could play end or tackle at the next level so it will be interesting to see how he develops next season and beyond. I expect huge things from him over the next couple of seasons and he flashed signs of that.

PFF Grade: 69.3 Notes: Leal’s freshman season got better as the year went along as he began as a reserve before starting the Aggies' final seven games. He played a total of 424 snaps, recording one sack and 13 quarterback hurries along with 25 total tackles. Leal will likely be counted on to be a star in Texas A&M’s defense in 2020. Farrell’s take: Leal was raw as a five-star but physically super talented so it’s no surprise to see him get better as he gained more experience. He’s fast, powerful and, like Pickens, can play end or tackle. He’s going to be a monster in the SEC.

PFF Grade: 71.7 Notes: Booth saw spot duty as a backup, playing 68 snaps over eight games. Booth gave up two receptions for nine yards on three targets while also recording two tackles. Depending on whether or not AJ Terrell leaves early for the draft, Booth could be in line for a starting job this fall. Farrell’s take: Booth has the size and instincts to be an impact prospect at cornerback and his time will come. Terrell struggled badly in the title game against LSU so if he comes back this will be a battle or they could be a great tandem.

PFF Grade: 52.7 Notes: Hinton saw his playing time increase as the season went along, capping it off with his lone start against Alabama in Michigan’s bowl game. Hinton played a total of 129 snaps, recording nine tackles. If the last three games of the year are any indication, Hinton should be in line for a major bump in playing time next season. Farrell’s take: Hinton was a guy who was on the cusp of losing his fifth star before a great week at Army saved it and he looks like he will play up to that status. He got better and better as the season wore on and he should be a huge key to next year’s team.

PFF Grade: 51.1 Notes: Ranked by Rivals as a linebacker, Brooks actually spent most of his time playing safety for the Tigers in 2019. He didn’t start a game but did appear in 11, playing 118 defensive snaps. Brooks finished the year with two sacks and six quarterback hurries. Depending on the NFL decisions of several LSU defensive players, Brooks could step into the starting lineup next season for the defending national champs. Farrell’s take: Brooks was a guy we could see growing into a big linebacker or staying as a big defensive back and he could do either down the line at LSU. I think he’ll be a Jacoby Stevens kind of talent for the Tigers.

PFF Grade: 68.3 Notes: Steele signed with Florida but transferred to USC after the spring and received a waiver to be eligible for the Trojans in 2019. He stepped right into the lineup, starting six games and playing in 12 total. In his 548 snaps played, Steele recorded 25 tackles and allowed 26 receptions on 45 targets. Steele didn’t record an interception but did have four pass breakups. He’s expected to be a full-time starter for the Trojans in 2020. Farrell’s take: Steele looked good in his first year at USC and quietly impressed on defense. The best is still coming and he should be a star in the Pac-12 with his size and ball skills. I expect all-conference next season.

PFF Grade: 70.7 Notes: The Buckeyes had a loaded defensive line led by Heisman Trophy finalist Chase Young, but that didn’t stop Harrison from being a factor as a true freshman. He started the playoff game against Clemson and played a total of 281 snaps on the season, finishing with four sacks, three hurries and 13 total tackles. Filling Young’s shoes won’t be easy for the Buckeyes, but Harrison will be tasked with picking up some of his production in 2020. Farrell’s take: Harrison was raw prospect like Leal who hit the ground running a bit earlier than we expected. His physical skills were never questioned but his ability to set the edge and read the play was beyond advanced for a freshman. He is the next great DE for Ohio State.

PFF Grade: 71.2 Notes: Another freshman who saw his playing time increase down the stretch of the season, Hill started the Wolverines' final three games and played a total of 331 defensive snaps on the year. Hill had 24 total tackles but struggled at times in coverage, allowing completions on 17 of 22 targets on the season. He also had one interception and three pass break ups. Hill will likely be a full-time starter in 2020. Farrell’s take: Hill has great speed so we expected him to impact early at Michigan and he did just that. He’s still iffy in coverage but that will come with experience and I think he has a chance to be one of the best defenders in the Big Ten before too long.

PFF Grade: 58.0 Notes: Dent bounced all over the Seminoles' secondary in 2019, playing free safety, strong safety and inside and outside cornerback. All told, he started five games and played 565 snaps on the season. He finished with 24 total tackles and allowed receptions on 15 of 33 targets with one interception and five pass breakups. A new coaching staff should give Dent a fresh start and more positional consistency should help him. Farrell’s take: Dent’s technique was always a bit off but the results spoke for themselves and he’s off to a solid start in his career. A new defense will bring a new role for him but that should only be a good thing.