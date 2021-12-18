Cassidy's Takeaways: Stars shine at the Tarkanian Classic

LAS VEGAS – Few high school basketball events in the country attract as much talent as the Tarkanian Classic, and the 2021 installment has been no different. Friday featured the end of the event’s prep school showcase and the beginning of the week’s high school portion. Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy was on hand for the day that was in the desert and shares news and notes below.

JASE RICHARDSON COULD FOLLOW DAD’S FOOTSTEPS

The son of Michigan State great Jason Richardson, Jase Richardson knows people make certain assumptions about his college future. He also knows those assumptions grew more widespread when he received an offer from the Spartans in July. As a class of 2024 prospect, however, the talented guard’s options remain open. That doesn’t keep the Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman High School star from flashing a massive grin when he’s asked about the possibility of following in his father’s footsteps, however. “I could see myself doing it … I could see it maybe just a little bit,” Richardson said. “Let’s just say I could see it.” The Las Vegas-based guard hasn’t been to East Lansing since he was 5-years-old. He intends to change that in the coming years, however. He also says programs such as Arizona, USC, Cincinnati, UCLA and Stanford are recruiting him. “I’m really just trying to find the best place for me,” Richardson said. “I know people think I’m going to [Michigan State], but even my dad wants me to go wherever really wants me – wherever seems like a good place for me.”

*****

FIVE-STAR SOPHOMORE GRABS KANSAS OFFER

Vyctorius Miller

The recruiting process is just getting started for class-of-2024 guard Vyctorius Miller, but the five-star guard certainly doesn’t lack exposure. On Friday, he led his Hollywood (Calif.) Crean Lutheran team to a narrow victory and looked like a top-flight offensive player in the process, knocking down a handful of key outside jumpers while routinely taking his man off the dribble and finishing at the rack. He’ll need to become a much more engaged defender and rebounder in the coming years, but it’s easy to see why the sophomore already holds a number of major offers. Following the game, Miller discussed his recent offer from Kansas, an opportunity he admits intrigues him. “That’s a good program. Kansas is a blueblood and you can’t say too much else. They are just telling me to keep getting stronger and never be satisfied. Syracuse and UCLA and are also involved with Miller, who will likely see a number of other major offers pour in during the year ahead.

*****

JORDAN ROSS HIGH ON UTES

A class of 2023 prospect, point guard Jordan Ross holds offers from Utah, Washington State, San Francisco and Oregon State. And while all four programs are in the hunt to differing extents, it seems as though the Utes and Beavers hold a slight edge as things stand. The Link Academy standout has already been on campus at both Utah and Oregon State, but seems to have the strongest relationship with the hometown Utes’ staff, as coach Bryce Crawford has forged what appears to be a strong bond with the 6-foot-1 Ross. “I love coach Crawford,” Ross said following his Friday game. “He’s a good dude. He’s hilarious. I just love him. I like talking to him because it’s usually not about basketball at all. We talk about life, family and what we like to do – all of that. It’s like I’m talking to a friend.”

*****

ARKANSAS-BOUND WALSH BREAKS OUT THE CLAMPS

Arkansas commit Jordan Walsh is the No. 31 prospect in the county for a reason and managed to remind everyone of that early in his Link Academy team’s win over Central Pointe Christian on Friday afternoon. The five-star wing opened the game with back-to-back dunks separated by a steal and went on to flash his full range of skill. Long known as an elite athlete capable of creating highlights, Walsh also showed off some creative passing in addition to defensive intensity, as he finished the contest with an unofficial six steals and a couple difficult assists. The future Razorback is slowly becoming a more complete player, even if his athleticism still manages to steal the headlines.

*****

LOUISVILLE'S INTERNATIONAL SIGNEE PACKS POTENTIAL

Frederick King (Rivals.com)