Cassidy's Takeaways: 2021 Hoophall Classic West
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The 2021 Hoophall Classic West event got underway on Wednesday just outside of Phoenix. The event’s opening night featured three high-level games starring major prospects of every class. Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy was on hand for the night that was in the desert and provides news and notes below.
Five-star Marquis Cook talks recruitment, sets Oregon visit
Marquis Cook currently sits at No. 2 in the 2023 Rivals150, and there’s little doubt that he’s one of a small handful of juniors capable of seizing the top spot down the road. On Wednesday, Cook led his Arizona Compass Prep team into the Hoophall Classic West against a stacked Dream City Christian squad and wasted no time making an impact.
The five-star wing orchestrated an opening five minutes that featured a hyper-athletic chase-down block, a deep 3-pointer and a creative, no-look pass from the perimeter that led to an uncontested dunk. The performance wasn’t overwhelming, but it was a microcosm of what gives Cook a top-overall-prospect-type upside. He finished the contest with 10 points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting, showing an ability to play within the offense while flashing defensive energy.
Following the game, Cook updated his recruitment, saying Memphis, Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon, Gonzaga and Arizona are the schools most involved in his recruitment at the time being.
“I like all of them,” he said. “I like a lot of schools, but the only visit I know is Oregon. That’s going to be Feb 12, but that's the only one I have set up so far.”
The Ducks campus is familiar to Cook, whose sister attended Oregon. He’s been there plenty of times before, but that’s not to say his upcoming trip is without purpose.
“I just want to see how the connection is with me and [Dana] Altman and also me and the other players.”
Top uncommitted senior welcomes new Kentucky interest
The top uncommitted prospect in the 2022 class, Yohan Traore checks in at No. 4 in the Rivals150 and doesn’t lack for college options. The 6-foot-11 forward was an absolute bully under the glass at times on Wednesday, using his college-ready build to make a difference in the paint to the tune of an 11-point, four-rebound performance.
Traore has already visited Kansas, Texas Tech, Memphis and Michigan, and Kentucky has recently started kicking the tires on the five-star’s recruitment. Asked about the Wildcats’ recent involvement on Wednesday, Traore said he plans to visit campus immediately should UK make things official with an offer.
“We just started talking recently. I’m talking to coach Jai Lucas. We’re building a relationship. It’s a great program obviously. If they offer, I’d visit pretty soon.”
Andrews makes impact in front of future coach
UCLA commit Dylan Andrews flashed a healthy chunk of his skill set with Bruin assistant coach Daren Savino sitting courtside. Andrews, who committed back in April, had a handful of truly impressive moments on Sunday and really found a rhythm in the second half.
Andrews, who finished the night with 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting, showed the ability to push the tempo without seeming out of control and get by his man with a quick first step. Andrews will improve as a prospect as he becomes more consistent as a passer, but he has the tools to be an All-Pac 12-type point guard down the road if he eliminates stretches where he tries to do too much with the ball in his hands.
Bona shows range of ability in win
UCLA commit Adem Bona isn’t the most polished big in the country from a skill perspective but he’s capable of changing games even when his offensive game isn’t clicking. Motors don’t come better than the 6-foot-9 forward’s.
On Wednesday, he grabbed double digit rebounds and blocked a handful of shots in Prolific Prep’s victory. He also flashed the athleticism that makes him a high-upside offensive prospect by throwing down a highlight reel dunk on a lob in transition.
Bona, who committed to the Bruins over Kentucky back in early November, finishes well around the rim and can dominate the paint. He’ll take the next step as he diversifies his offensive game.