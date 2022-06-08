Cassidy Awards: Pangos All-American Camp

LAS VEGAS – This year’s Pangos All-American Camp is in the books and, like every year, featured a long list of future college and NBA talent. Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy was on hand for the week that was at the famous event, and now doles out awards honoring some of the most impressive prospects that stole the Pangos stage.

TOP SPOT CHASER: Xavier Booker

What he did: Booker’s hot spring continues to gain momentum, as the Indiana-based forward has inserted himself into the discussion for the top spot in the Rivals150. Booker, who is currently ranked No. 37, will almost certainly move into the top five when the rankings refresh next week. Booker, who took home camp MVP honors at Pangos, has become more assertive in the past few months and spent the week dunking everything close to the basket and impacting the game defensively as well. NBA personnel present at the event spoke highly of the touted big man, who clearly has future lottery pick potential. Recruitment: Michigan State, Michigan, Indiana and Duke are the major players in the race to land Booker, with the Spartans and Blue Devils seemingly holding an edge.

*****

COMPLETE POINT GUARD: Boogie Fland

What he did: Fland, a well-rounded point guard, has every tool one would want in a floor general. The 6-foot-2 Fland comes with length, the ability to control pace and incredibly advanced court vision for a prospect of his young age. At Pangos, Fland turned heads with a well-rounded skill set that helped him post double-digit scoring totals while also throwing a crafty pass or two that drew audible reactions from onlookers. Recruitment: He plans to visit Connecticut, Seton Hall and Villanova this month, but his recruitment remains wide open, as the class of 2024 guard will likely welcome in more offers in the coming year.

*****

SKILL FOR DAYS: Sam Walters

What he did: One of the more skilled players at the event, Alabama commit Sam Walters knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to 26 points in a Monday evening game. That said, the future Crimson Tide forward is more than just a specialist. Walters is comfortable using his length to create mismatches closer to the basket and also seems to make wise choices with the ball in his hands. He is a gifted floor spacer with a dead-eye catch-and-and-shoot ability. Recruitment: Walters is committed to Alabama.

*****

STOCK UP: Wesley Yates

What he did: Yates is currently ranked as the No. 39 prospect in the class of 2023, but the number next to his name is set to change drastically in the next update. The thick, strong combo guard has the look of a top-25 prospect and uses his size and ball-handling skill to finish through contact. Physically, Yates is a bit of a unique player as his blend of quickness and upper body strength doesn’t come along very often at the guard spot. He also boasts a reliable jumper from the perimeter and gets to the free-throw line with regularity. He may not be an elite defender but he has the build and agility to improve drastically on that front. Recruitment: Arkansas, LSU, Baylor, Stanford, Auburn and Washington are most involved with Yates. Gonzaga is also kicking the tires on his recruitment.

*****

EVOLVING: Isaiah Miranda

What he did: Miranda may not be a perfect player, but the 7-footer continues to take strides from a skill standpoint and is looking more like one of the better bigs in the class. His shooting stroke from deep isn’t aesthetically pleasing, but it’s becoming more effective without question. On Tuesday, he knocked down a handful of pull-up 3-pointers to go along with solid work on the defensive end, where he blocked and changed multiple shots. Miranda will take the next step when he begins to get more aggressive on the boards and the defensive end, but his well-rounded skill set is undeniable. Recruitment: USC seems to hold a slight edge in the race to land Miranda, but Connecticut and LSU are also involved. Kentucky has made preliminary contact but has not offered.

*****

STAR SEEKER: Yves Missi

What he did: Missi has impressed as a shot blocker with massive offensive upside all spring. One of the lingering questions, however, was how he would look against top competition given that he plays 16U on the Nike EYBL circuit. That question has now been answered, however, as the class of 2024 prospect was one of the more well-rounded and effective bigs of any age at Pangos. Missi has a fame that screams NBA upside and his skill set is starting to catch up to his body. Missi, who has the tools to impact games in every way, looked every bit the five-star in a sea of talent this week. He will be rewarded with a bump in ranking from the No. 39 spot in which he currently sits. Recruitment: Programs such as Kansas, Indiana, Syracuse and Michigan have jumped on Missi’s offer list in the last month, and there’s likely more to come. His recruitment will get a lot more crowded before it begins to clear up.

*****

PROVING IT: James Brown

What he did: Rivals went on a bit of a limb with Brown’s ranking, as the No. 19 spot was much higher than the Chicago-based big man sits on other websites. His lack of elite length will always hold him back a bit when it comes to NBA conversations, but his skill set and athleticism was enough to back up his lofty ranking at Pangos. Just a junior, Brown was one of few 2024 prospects that qualified for the Cream of the Crop Top 30 game and looked like he belonged once he took the court. Brown got up and down the floor as well as any player of his size and got a handful of impressive buckets in transition in addition to changing shots on the defensive end. Recruitment: Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Illinois are all involved with Brown, but it’s much too early to discern a favorite to land his pledge.

*****

MASSIVE MOTOR: Sean Stewart

What he did: Stewart plays basketball with a certain animalistic quality and never stops attacking until he accomplishes whatever task he’s set out to do. He’s a nightmare to keep off the offensive glass and aggressively dunks almost any time he catches the ball near the basket. Even in all-star settings where most players are prone to taking possessions off, Stewart plays with the intensity of a man possessed. The Duke-bound forward’s hair-on-fire disposition will serve him well in the ACC, as it allows him to impact games even when his shots aren’t falling. His energy is infectious. Recruitment: Stewart is committed to Duke.

*****

RANKINGS CRASHER: Pharaoh Compton