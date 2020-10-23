CaliforniaPreps - California a steady producer of five-star athletes

Five-star athletes in the Rivals era State Five-star athletes California 7 Georgia 5 Florida 4 Alabama 2 Louisiana 2 New Jersey 2 Ohio 2

ON THE RISE: Texas (one five-star athlete)

Reggie McNeal (AP Images)

The name: Reggie McNeal Overview: Texas has only had one five-star athlete in Rivals history and it was all the way back in the first year of rankings. So how is this a state on the rise? Because the top-rated athlete in the 2021 class is from the Lone Star State and he’s a fringe five-star candidate. Former Texas commit Billy Bowman is the top athlete in 2021 and he could be a star at either defensive back or wide receiver. Also, watch 2022 four-star riser Brenen Thompson, who moved up to No. 4 at the position rankings. Farrell’s take: This is an astonishing low number, but a lot of it based on positional guesses, like Russell Shepherd as a QB instead of as an athlete. But Texas produces a ton of talent and I would expect a few more in the next many years.

AS EXPECTED: California (7)

Adoree' Jackson (AP Images)

The names: Whitney Lewis, C.J. Gable, Robert Woods, Bru McCoy, De’Anthony Thomas, Adoree’ Jackson, Patrick Hall Overview: There have been outstanding athletes playing in the state of California as long as Rivals has been around, with some of the highest-rated ones during the early years and in recent years players like Woods, Thomas and Jackson have been ranked higher - and backed up those rankings. McCoy is next in line, and after a topsy-turvy recruitment he could be ready to star in USC’s uptempo offense. Farrell’s take: Cali is known for great athletes, and Jackson is probably the best of the lot here, but Thomas, Woods and others have been great as well.

BIGGEST SURPRISE: Florida (4)

Ray-Ray McCloud (AP Images)

The names: Chris Davis, Eddie Williams, Ray-Ray McCloud, Ray Ray Armstrong Overview: Florida is filled with five-star prospects at almost every position, but there have only been four five-stars at athlete and it’s been a while since there has been one. Davis was in the 2002 class, Armstrong was in 2009, Williams was in 2012 and McCloud was the latest in 2015. So that means there hasn’t been a five-star athlete from Florida in more than a half decade. Farrell’s take: Davis is old school and I thought he would be a star, but he didn’t pan out. I’m stunned that there haven’t been more athletes in Florida because there are so many kids who play multiple positions. Ray-Ray McCloud has had some success in the NFL recently.

THE OTHERS