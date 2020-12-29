CaliforniaPreps - Breaking down top DEs still available in 2021 class

The large majority of the top defensive ends in the nation signed during the Early Signing Period, but there are two five-stars and a few four-stars that remain uncommitted for teams that are still looking for a difference maker on the edge. Here’s a look at the top defensive ends that are still available in the 2021 class.

There is very little information out there that Foreman and his camp has confirmed, but it is very likely that he did sign his National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period. USC and Clemson seem to be the top contenders but LSU, Arizona State and Georgia are still in the mix. Foreman, a former Clemson commit, remains high on the Tigers and did take a trip back to campus to see a game this fall. The pull from USC, the local program, got much stronger this fall and the Trojans appeared to have the momentum for much of the last few months. Look for his commitment on Jan. 2.

*****

USC, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State and Washington have been Tuimoloau’s unofficial top five for a long time but he made it official during the Early Signing Period. Each team has been the favorite at various points in his recruitment but at the moment Alabama and Oregon have the momentum. Ohio State was the favorite for a long time and the Buckeyes still have time to make the jump up to the top of his list. Expect Tuimoloau to announce his commitment on Signing Day in February.

*****

Rooks kept everybody on their toes during the Early Signing Period. He took a drive up to State College on the second day of the Early Signing Period and it appeared he would be ready to commit to Penn State shortly thereafter but he decided to wait. Boston College is the other main contender for Rooks and now they have time to regain some momentum. Syracuse and Michigan are also involved in his recruitment. Don’t expect a commitment from Rooks until the February Signing Day.

*****

Georgia held Jeudy’s commitment for a long time but he decided to back off that decision earlier in the fall. Texas A&M was the other finalist when he made his initial decision and the Aggies are in great position to land his commitment this time around. Jeudy is scheduled to announce his commitment on Jan. 2 and he is rumored to have already signed his National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period.

*****