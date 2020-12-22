CaliforniaPreps - Breaking down the top RBs still available in the 2021 class

The large majority of the top running backs in the nation signed last week during the Early Signing Period, but there are some excellent backs that remain uncommitted for teams that are still looking for a feature back. Here’s a look at the top running backs that are still available in the 2021 class.

Wheaton has kept everybody in the dark about his decision, but he is rumored to have signed during the Early Signing Period. Oklahoma and Alabama are the two finalists, but most believe the Sooners will land this five-star out of Texas. Wheaton did take a visit to Norman in the last month or so to get reacquainted with the environment but it's hard to completely rule out the Crimson Tide with their history of producing successful running backs. A decision from Wheaton is expected on Dec. 23.

Another big-time back out of Texas, Johnson has chosen to sign in February. Texas and Texas A&M have been the main contenders for him for months, but the Aggies appear to have some momentum. The Longhorns are still pushing and have plenty going for them at the moment. LSU and Georgia were previously in the mix and there is time for either to try to regain their footing before Johnson signs in February.

Cardwell seemed to be close to a decision prior to the Early Signing Period but late offers from Notre Dame and Oregon forced him to take a step back and wait to sign until February. There are plenty of options for Cardwell to consider and lots of time for him to do the research he needs to before the February Signing Day. Look for USC, Cal, UCLA, Florida and Florida State to be in the mix down the stretch.

Hargrove exploded onto the scene this season and major offers flooded his inbox. A former Louisiana Tech commit, Hargrove is set to sign in February and has plenty of options to consider. The main contenders at this point are Penn State, Oklahoma State, Michigan State, Florida State and South Carolina. Coaching staff connections at Florida State and Michigan State could end up being major factors in Hargrove's decision, but there is plenty of time for these other schools to make a move.

