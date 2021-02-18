CaliforniaPreps - Breaking down the best 2021 defensive back classes

The 2021 class is nearly a wrap, with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that, we are breaking down the best classes at each positions, continuing today with the defensive backs.



1. ALABAMA

Ga’Quincy McKinstry (Rivals.com)

Ga'Quincy McKinstry leads a deep group of prospects that Nick Saban coveted. Landing Terrion Arnold at the end makes this the top defensive back class in the country. Kadarius Calloway gets overlooked a bit and he could be a first-rounder down the line.

2. FLORIDA

Corey Collier (Rivals.com)

The Gators are right behind the Crimson Tide with Corey Collier, Jason Marshall and a slew of others. This class is very deep, super talented and should have Florida locking down opposing receivers for years to come.

3. OHIO STATE

Jordan Hancock (Rivals.com)

4. LSU

Sage Ryan (Sam Spiegelman)

5. USC

Ceyair Wright (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)