Where he's headed: Oklahoma State

Why him? A little over a year ago, I watched as Cunningham led Montverde to an impressive throttling of Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill and 2019 five-star point guard Cole Anthony. The defense played by Cunningham that day is actually what got me to thinking he may be the best player in the country. He's physical, he's smart, he defends multiple positions and he's a competitor.



Where he's headed: USC

Why him? There's a good chance Andy Enfield and the Trojans are going to lose arguably the best shot-blocker in college basketball - freshman Onyeka Okongwu - to the NBA Draft. What better way to replace him that with a guy who could be the best shot-blocker in college next year? Mobley is thin, but he's got incredible timing, uses each hand and he's mobile enough that he's tough to expose in ball-screen situations away from rim.



Where he's headed: Florida State

Why him? Talk about Mr. Versatility, Barnes has the ability to switch up and down a lineup on the defensive end of the floor. He's tough, he thinks the game at a high level and he's physically ready to make the transition to the college game. It wouldn't be a surprise if he emerges as an All-ACC caliber defender during his first - and perhaps only - season in Tallahassee.



Where he's headed: Gonzaga

Why him? There simply aren't many, if any, better on-the-ball defenders in the class of 2020. A stud football player, he channels that toughness on the hardwood and uses his instincts, size and athleticism to make life miserable for opposing ball-handlers. He's different than any point guard we've seen in Spokane for quite some time.



Where he's headed: UCLA

Why him? Nix isn't the typical guy that you pick to be a big-time defender because he doesn't have super quickness or crazy length. However, his feel for the game and anticipation are off the charts. That high basketball IQ and his toughness make him one of the best defenders in the class. He disrupts offenses with his ability to channel opposing guards where he needs them to go and he deflects and disrupts a lot. Mick Cronin is going to love how ready Nix and UCLA's other incoming 2020 recruit, Jaylen Clark, are to play defense at a high level.



Where he's headed: Tennessee

Why him? An electric athlete who has seen his stock soar over the last year, there's so much to like about Johnson. He can score in transition, he's a budding playmaker and his jump shot is rounding into form. What he can really do, though, is stick to an opponent's top wing player like glue. He's got the tools to be the best perimeter defender in the SEC sooner rather than later.



Where he's headed: Miami

Why him? Pound for pound, Timberlake is as physically tough and strong as anybody in the class of 2020. He's gotten high-level coaching through his high school years and has always embraced the challenge on the defensive end. He'll be able to defend on the perimeter and even on the interior, thanks to his length and toughness. Tough guys see him and say to themselves, "That dude is tough."



Where he's headed: Kentucky

Why him? Because he lacks strength, there could be a bit of a learning curve for Jackson. But, his reaction time is as good as it gets as a shot-blocker and player who can hedge ball screens, recover and protect the rim. He runs the floor like a gazelle, likes to hit the glass and plays with incredible energy on the defensive end.



Where he's headed: Texas Tech

Why him? More than any other high school player that has signed with a Big 12 program, Peavy has the potential to develop into an elite-level defender. He is laterally quick, he's got tremendous instincts, he's the son of a coach and he can legitimately defend any position other than center. Chris Beard loves guys that can defend, and Peavy's defense and rebounding will earn him early minutes.



