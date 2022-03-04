Big visits across country this weekend
Visits are back on and a bunch of top prospects have been on the road over the last few days with a busy weekend ahead. Here are some trips I’m watching with particular interest because they could ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news