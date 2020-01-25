News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-25 19:29:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Big-time WR Beaux Collins commits to Clemson

Beaux Collins
Beaux Collins
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Beaux Collins took another visit to Clemson for its big junior day this weekend. He will leave town committed to the Tigers, another huge win for the national powerhouse that has raided California ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}