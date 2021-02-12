Big Pac-12 offer comes for WR Cooper Barkate
Both of Cooper Barkate’s parents went to UCLA and his dad played there so when the Bruins offered recently it was a big deal.Not the kind of offer where the three-star from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news