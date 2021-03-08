Big 12 power impresses 2023 WR Makai Lemon
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - Makai Lemon and Malachi Nelson are close friends, they play together in high school and in 7-on-7 and that connection might continue to college.Oklahoma will be one of the sc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news