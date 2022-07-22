Big 10 visit being considered by 2024 four-star Jordan Anderson
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. - Michigan is making a run at Jordan Anderson and the 2024 four-star athlete is definitely interested.So much so that the two-way star from Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan could ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news