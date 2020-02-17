With 2020 in the rear-view mirror, let’s take a look at the teams that brought in the best 1-2 punches at each position. Today, we continue with the running backs.

1. CLEMSON

Pryor gets overlooked a little bit because of how talented Bowman is, but this is a tremendous duo and each could break out at different times.

2. GEORGIA

Milton could be the next great back for Georgia but don’t sleep on Edwards as a late pickup. The Bulldogs know how to produce running backs and both should have success.

3. SOUTH CAROLINA

Lloyd is a five-star and has a chance to be a superstar for the Gamecocks but White, a JUCO transfer, is also ready to impact right away and is a bull.

4. ALABAMA

McClellan is a great back and huge steal from Oklahoma, while Williams has a ton of promise as a local get.

5. ARIZONA STATE