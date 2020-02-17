With the 2020 class in the rear-view mirror, let’s take a look at the programs that brought in the best 1-2 punches at each position. Today, we start with the quarterbacks.

1. OHIO STATE

Stroud and Miller are both excellent signal callers. Stroud is more mobile and can make more happen, but Miller is an excellent passer with great downfield touch.

2. TEXAS

The combination of Card and Jackson is a very good one as they both bring something different to the table and are excellent athletes. Their dual-threat ability is perfect for what Tom Herman likes to do on offense.

3. LSU

Johnson has a live arm and good bloodlines. Finley is very raw but has amazing size and a strong arm. LSU is now a hot team for quarterbacks and the Tigers like this duo.

4. VANDERBILT

I like the duo of Wright and Seals for Vanderbilt, and the Commodores added two more quarterbacks in this class to boot. Wright is ranked higher, but keep an eye on Seals as he will develop quickly.

5. FLORIDA STATE