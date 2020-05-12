Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney join Woody Wommack to break down some of the prospects who made jumps in the latest update to the Rivals250, which was released on Tuesday.

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK:

MONDAY: Five-star countdown | Who should be the next five-star WR? | Who is best OG? | Who will finish No. 1? | How was this rankings cycle different?

TUESDAY: New Rivals250 released | New five-stars | Farrell's thoughts | Is Mario Williams the best of the new five-stars? | Who should be the next five-star QB? | Who is the best ILB in 2021?

WEDNESDAY: Offensive position rankings released

THURSDAY: Defensive position rankings released

FRIDAY: New state rankings released

*****