Behind the Rankings: Breaking down the new Rivals250 for 2021
Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney join Woody Wommack to break down some of the prospects who made jumps in the latest update to the Rivals250, which was released on Tuesday.
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK:
MONDAY: Five-star countdown | Who should be the next five-star WR? | Who is best OG? | Who will finish No. 1? | How was this rankings cycle different?
TUESDAY: New Rivals250 released | New five-stars | Farrell's thoughts | Is Mario Williams the best of the new five-stars? | Who should be the next five-star QB? | Who is the best ILB in 2021?
WEDNESDAY: Offensive position rankings released
THURSDAY: Defensive position rankings released
FRIDAY: New state rankings released
*****