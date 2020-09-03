ATH Shoes Brinkley looking for opportunities out West
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - Shoes Brinkley moved to Southern California from Philadelphia for his senior season, it allowed him more recruiting exposure and he saw that in the first few weeks in town.The...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news