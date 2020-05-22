News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-22 11:50:04 -0500') }} football Edit

ATH Max Garrison shocked by major Big 12 offer

Max Garrison
Max Garrison
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Max Garrison has a terrific connection through the Pro Way 7-on-7 team with Darick Holmes, whose son, Darnay, was a former five-star prospect and now an NFL Draft pick.So a new offer from Texas def...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}