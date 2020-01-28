ATH Anthony Beavers talks Pac-12 pledge
WILMINGTON, Calif. - Anthony Beavers has been committed to Oregon since April so he was thrilled with how the Ducks played this season.Other Pac-12 schools are coming hard but the four-star athlete...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news