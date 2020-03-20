Ask Farrell: Which Big 12 freshmen will impress in 2020?
A lot of the top 2019 prospects in the Big 12 have yet to make big moves in the conference, but that could definitely come this season - especially at Oklahoma.
Around the conference, there were a lot of 2019 prospects that showed positive signs moving forward and they can be joined by 2020 standouts heading into this season.
There was only one five-star that signed in the Big 12 all last recruiting cycle, and it was running back Bijan Robinson, who picked Texas over Ohio State and many others. He could be an instant-impact player in Austin.
The Sooners signed a conference-high 12 four-stars, led by offensive lineman Aaryn Parks and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey.
We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell to take a look across the 2020 class in the Big 12 and make predictions on some players who could have huge first seasons at their school.
FARRELL'S TAKE
“We have to start with Oklahoma and Texas. RB Seth McGowan and DB Bryson Washington are guys for the Sooners I can see making an immediate impact, and JUCO DT Perrion Winfrey should be an immediate impact player as well.
"For Texas, RB Bijan Robinson and DT Vernon Broughton are ready to play. I also like DE Alfred Collins as a guy who could come in and play right away.
"West Virginia has DB David Okoli, who should see the field, and TCU has big-time WR Quentin Johnston.
"And keep an eye on QB Shane Illingworth for Oklahoma State if Spencer Sanders goes down again. The kid has talent.”