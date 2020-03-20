A lot of the top 2019 prospects in the Big 12 have yet to make big moves in the conference, but that could definitely come this season - especially at Oklahoma.

Around the conference, there were a lot of 2019 prospects that showed positive signs moving forward and they can be joined by 2020 standouts heading into this season.

There was only one five-star that signed in the Big 12 all last recruiting cycle, and it was running back Bijan Robinson, who picked Texas over Ohio State and many others. He could be an instant-impact player in Austin.

The Sooners signed a conference-high 12 four-stars, led by offensive lineman Aaryn Parks and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey.

*****

*****

We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell to take a look across the 2020 class in the Big 12 and make predictions on some players who could have huge first seasons at their school.