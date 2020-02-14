Only three defensive backs were taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, which is a low number - and all three of them were three-star prospects in high school.

The first one off the board was Maryland safety Darnell Savage, who was a three-star athlete coming out of Bear (Del.) Caravel, hardly a hotbed of elite football talent.

Next was Johnathan Abram, a three-star safety out of small-town Columbia (Miss.) East Marion who started his college career at Georgia, then went to junior college and ended up starring at Mississippi State.

The only first-round cornerback in last year’s draft was Georgia’s Deandre Baker, who was a three-star out of Miami Northwestern who went on to play for the Bulldogs. None of the in-state powers - Miami, Florida or Florida State - ever offered.